BRIEF-Boso Oil&Fat names Noriyuki Saito as new president
* Says it names current managing director Noriyuki Saito as new president, effective late June
April 24 Kaluga Automotive Electrical Equipment Plant :
* Says recommends no FY 2014 dividend Source text: bit.ly/1DjtYil
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it names current managing director Noriyuki Saito as new president, effective late June
* Says it plans to issue 1 million new shares and to distribute 1 million shares treasury common stock, via public offering