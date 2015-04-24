BRIEF-Boso Oil&Fat names Noriyuki Saito as new president
* Says it names current managing director Noriyuki Saito as new president, effective late June
April 24 Massmart Holdings Ltd :
* For 13 weeks to 29 March 2015, total sales increased by 9.5 pct and comparable sales increased by 7.4 pct
* Remain concerned however, by relatively fragile South African consumer economy
* Cautious about impact of lower oil prices on those larger african countries with some dependency on oil revenues
* Says it plans to issue 1 million new shares and to distribute 1 million shares treasury common stock, via public offering