BRIEF-Boso Oil&Fat names Noriyuki Saito as new president
* Says it names current managing director Noriyuki Saito as new president, effective late June
April 24 Rokiskio Suris AB :
* Resolves to purchase up to 10 percent of own shares
* Says maximal purchase price per share set 3.475 euros ($4) and minimal purchase price per share is set equally to nominal value of share at 0.290 euro
* Says repurchase period is 18 months from approval of resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
