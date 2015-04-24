BRIEF-Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering to invest 7.5 mln yuan to jointly set up gene tech JV
May 9 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd :
April 24 Papilly AB (formerly Stresscompany publ AB STRS.ST):
* Proposes to change planned convertible loan from 9 percent annual interest to 0 percent interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd :
* Announces initiation of phase 2b mtorc1 inhibitors study in elderly patients at increased risk of respiratory tract infections