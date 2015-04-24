BRIEF-Boso Oil&Fat names Noriyuki Saito as new president
* Says it names current managing director Noriyuki Saito as new president, effective late June
April 24 PCB SA :
* FY revenue 516.6 million euros ($559.7 million) versus 537.8 million euros a year ago
* FY net income 95,000 euros versus 1.3 million euros a year ago
* Says no dividend will be paid for 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1z14FXk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9230 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it plans to issue 1 million new shares and to distribute 1 million shares treasury common stock, via public offering