BRIEF-Nojima to cut stake in iPASSION
* Says it will cut voting power in iPASSION Inc. to 19.8 percent (84 shares) from 48.5 percent (320 shares), on May 18
April 24 Petros Petropoulos SA :
* Approves cash return of 0.10 euros per share by capitalising reserves
* Approves selling of its Semka unit
* Approves acquisition of Aegem SA from Lypa SA
Source text: bit.ly/1GprTpJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will cut voting power in iPASSION Inc. to 19.8 percent (84 shares) from 48.5 percent (320 shares), on May 18
* For April fresh fruit bunch production 10,723 mt, crude palm oil production 5,256 mt