BRIEF-Victory New Materials announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.2 per share to shareholders for 2016
April 24 Viborg Haandbold Klub A/S :
* Possible offer for the company's main business
* Expects to receive offer for handball activities of Viborg HK A/S from New Beginning Viborg HK Aps, a company formed by a group of local players
* Company’s net revenues increased by 25%, ending at 1.7 billion pesos for the period ending March 31, 2017