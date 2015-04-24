April 24 Open Investments

* FY 2014 loss for period of 4.81 billion roubles ($95.25 million) versus loss of 2.31 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 revenue of 5.54 billion roubles versus 2.48 billion year roubles ago Source text: bit.ly/1Ok1twL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 50.4980 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)