BRIEF-SAMURAI&J PARTNERS unit to sell property
* Says its unit to sell a Tokyo-based property and proceeds to be used for business operation fund
April 24 Vossloh AG :
* Medium-term financing secured at attractive conditions
* Syndicated loan of over 500 million euros ($543.20 million) concluded with a term running to 2018
* Significant over-subscription on the requested volume
* Structured facility has a term of three years starting April 23, and thus provides a stable medium-term financing basis
* Syndicated load will replace the group's bridging loan of 250 million euros
* On the basis of the current group portfolio, the target return for 2017 is an EBIT margin of 5 to 6 percent Source text - bit.ly/1yVKNom Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit to sell a Tokyo-based property and proceeds to be used for business operation fund
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating of Indonesia's largest independent tower operator, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo) at 'BBB-'. Simultaneously, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has also affirmed the National Long-Term Rating and national senior unsecured rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is