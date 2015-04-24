BRIEF-Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering to invest 7.5 mln yuan to jointly set up gene tech JV
May 9 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd :
April 24 NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB:
* Says as from April 28, 2015, Vigmed Holding AB (VIG) will be traded on First North Premier
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd :
* Announces initiation of phase 2b mtorc1 inhibitors study in elderly patients at increased risk of respiratory tract infections