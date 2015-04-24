April 24 Tell SA :

* Its unit Euro-Phone Sp. z o.o. signs agreement with Transactor Sp. z o.o. to aquire rights and obligations of operating T-mobile Polska retail stores

* The revenue from the transaction is 2 million zlotys ($540,700) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6988 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)