BRIEF-PCS Machine Group posts Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht
* Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht versus 129.6 million baht Source (http://bit.ly/2poWKik) Further company coverage:
April 24 Tell SA :
* Its unit Euro-Phone Sp. z o.o. signs agreement with Transactor Sp. z o.o. to aquire rights and obligations of operating T-mobile Polska retail stores
* The revenue from the transaction is 2 million zlotys ($540,700) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6988 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht versus 129.6 million baht Source (http://bit.ly/2poWKik) Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)