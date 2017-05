April 24 Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* One Group, unit of Isaria Wohnbau, launched ProReal Deutschland Fonds 4, first investment fund to be regulated under German Capital Investment Code (KAGB)

* Issue volume amounts to 75 million euros ($81 million)

