April 24 Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel de Nord de France SC :

* Q1 IFRS net banking income of 143.4 million euros ($155.8 million) versus 144.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 IFRS net income group share of 25.5 million euros versus 19.6 million euros year ago

* Basel 3 solvency ratio in March 2015 was 24.3 pct versus 21.1 pct year ago

* Will sell its stake in Belgian bank Crelan in Q2

* To pay a dividend of 0.80 euros per share

