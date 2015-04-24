BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
April 24 Euronext:
* Following the decision of winding-up of the company Universal Multimedia SA Euronext will proceed to the delisting the company's shares from Euronext Paris
* Delisting date is April 30, 2015
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company