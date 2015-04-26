MOVES-BNP Paribas boosts high-yield team
LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has made two hires to its recently revamped high-yield team, according to a source familiar with the situation.
April 26 Deutsche Bank AG
* Contingent liabilities 3.2 billion eur at end-March versus 1.9 billion at end-December - presentation slides
* Says contingent liabilities increased largely because it was able to estimate certain matters that previously could not be estimated - presentation slides Source text: here Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has made two hires to its recently revamped high-yield team, according to a source familiar with the situation.
SAO PAULO, May 8 Brazil's BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday after robust revenue from retirement plans and insurance brokerage transactions offset the impact of declining interest rates.