April 27 Capgemini SA :
* Q1 revenue, supported by a strong growth in North America,
increases by 10.5 pct at 2.76 billion euros ($3.00 billion)
* Bookings during first quarter of 2015 totaled 2.68 billion
euros, an increase of 10.3 percent on 2013 on a like-for-like
basis
* Group raises its growth objectives for 2015
* Forecasts a 2015 revenue growth, at current rates and
perimeter, of at least 5 pct (although it had communicated a
growth objective of 3 pct to 5 pct in February
* Confirms that it is targeting an operating margin rate
between 9.5 pct and 9.8 pct in 2015
* 2015 organic free cash flow is expected to exceed 600
million euros
