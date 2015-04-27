BRIEF-Automodular Corp posts Q1 loss per share c$0.03
* Q1 loss per share c$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 SCA AB
* Announcement from SCA's chairman
* Says Anders Nyrén has today announced that he is leaving his assignment as member of sca board of directors as of april 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Q1 loss per share c$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rent-A-Center Inc appoints Joel M. Mussat as executive vice president - chief operating officer