BRIEF-Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial
* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
STOCKHOLM, April 27 Biogaia
* Says positive results in Chinese study with Biogaia's drops in infants with colic
* A Chinese study of infants with colic shows that babies given Lactobacillus reuteri Protectis cry significantly less compared to babies given placebo.
Link to press release: here
* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
* Meridian Bioscience engages Korn Ferry to conduct CEO search as John Kraeutler announces plans to retire