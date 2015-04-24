BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus net loss 21.58 billion rupees year ago
April 24 FTSE:
* Last day of dealings in Catlin Group is expected to be tuesday 28 April, 2015
* Catlin Group will be suspended from trading on Wednesday 29 April, 2015
* Dollar-denominated debt of emerging economies a risk (Adds detail, top regulator remarks)