BRIEF-Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial
April 27 Kancera AB :
* Says strengthens working capital through rights issue
* Issue proceeds are expected to be 12.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.43 million) before issue costs
* Says subscription price is 2.50 crowns per share
* Meridian Bioscience engages Korn Ferry to conduct CEO search as John Kraeutler announces plans to retire