BRIEF-Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial
* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
April 27 4 SC AG :
* Announces implementation of 5:1 reverse share split in line with planning
* Effective its recent entry in commercial register, share capital of 4SC AG was lowered from 50,849,206.00 euros to 10,169,841.00 euros ($11 million), divided into 10,169,841 no-par value bearer shares as previously announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
* Meridian Bioscience engages Korn Ferry to conduct CEO search as John Kraeutler announces plans to retire