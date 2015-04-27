April 27 4 SC AG :

* Announces implementation of 5:1 reverse share split in line with planning

* Effective its recent entry in commercial register, share capital of 4SC AG was lowered from 50,849,206.00 euros to 10,169,841.00 euros ($11 million), divided into 10,169,841 no-par value bearer shares as previously announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)