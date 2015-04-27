BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics announces follow up data of ADRCs treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - one year follow up data of adrcs (cytori cell therapy) treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
April 27 Exini Diagnostics AB :
* EXINI and FUJIFILM RI Pharma have agreed to develop version 2.0 of the software EXINI heart (cardioREPO) in collaboration with renowned Japanese university hospitals
* EXINI heart was launched onto the Japanese market a year ago and is currently used in well over 500 hospitals throughout Japan
* EXINI heart was launched onto the Japanese market a year ago and is currently used in well over 500 hospitals throughout Japan

* The project will be funded by FUJIFILM RI Pharma and is expected to last 14 months
* Cytrx corp - goal is to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for aldoxorubicin