April 27 Exini Diagnostics AB :

* EXINI and FUJIFILM RI Pharma have agreed to develop version 2.0 of the software EXINI heart (cardioREPO) in collaboration with renowned Japanese university hospitals

* EXINI heart was launched onto the Japanese market a year ago and is currently used in well over 500 hospitals throughout Japan

* The project will be funded by FUJIFILM RI Pharma and is expected to last 14 months