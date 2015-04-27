April 27 Diageo Plc

* Diageo notes recommendation of USL board

* Diageo will now consider its position under its agreements with Dr Mallya and United Breweries (Holdings) Limited

* Board of USL also resolved that, in event Dr Mallya declined to step down, it would recommend to shareholders of company removal of Dr Mallya as a director

* Diageo is majority shareholder in USL with a 54.78 pct holding