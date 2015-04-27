BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
April 27 Diageo Plc
* Diageo notes recommendation of USL board
* Diageo will now consider its position under its agreements with Dr Mallya and United Breweries (Holdings) Limited
* Board of USL also resolved that, in event Dr Mallya declined to step down, it would recommend to shareholders of company removal of Dr Mallya as a director
* Diageo is majority shareholder in USL with a 54.78 pct holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago