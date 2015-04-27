April 27 Detection Technology Oyj

* Q1 net sales grew 29 percent to 8.97 million euros ($9.76 million)

* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 0.74 million euros versus 0.37 million euros year ago

* Says Detection Technology's sales outlook for 2015 is in accordance with its medium term target to increase sales by at least 15 percent per annum

* Says Detection Technology's profitability is developing according to plan

* Says the company's net sales and profitability can vary considerably between quarters due to timing of projects and customer deliveries

* Says total capital expenditure related to new factory in Beijing, China and other investments are estimated to amount to 4.5 million - 5.0 million euros in 2015

