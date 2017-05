April 27 IKF SpA :

* Board of Directors approves non-convertible bond issue "IKF S.p.a. 2015-2019" for nominal value of up to 2 million euros ($2.2 million)

* Subscription period until June 30, 2016

* Maturity date June 30, 2019

* Interest rate of 8.5 percent payable each year