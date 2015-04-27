BRIEF-Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial
* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
April 27 Moberg Pharma AB :
* Acquires OTC products in USA for $3.9 million
* Will distribute Balmex brand via existing sales channels in USA, including pharmacy chain CVS and Walmart, among others
* Meridian Bioscience engages Korn Ferry to conduct CEO search as John Kraeutler announces plans to retire