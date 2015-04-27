BRIEF-Sfinks Polska in talks over potential acquisition
* SIGNS TERMSHEET REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT STAKE IN CO WHICH RUNS WEB PORTAL NOT RELATED TO GASTRONOMY
April 27 Astir Palace Vouliagmeni SA
* Names Pavlos Mylonas new chairman of the board
* Says new chairman appointed after Petros Christodoulou submitted his resignation Source text: bit.ly/1J36Ycw
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage: