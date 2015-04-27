BRIEF-AXIS Capital says Peter Vogt to be CFO
* Axis capital announces chief financial officer joseph henry to retire at year end; peter vogt will become cfo
April 27 Reysas REIT :
* Proposes share buyback program up to 10 percent of company's shares
* Price for share buyback to be minimum 0.20 lira per share, maximum 1.5 lira per share
* To use maximum 33.8 million lira ($12.55 million) fund from current reserves and income from continued activities for share buyback program
($1 = 2.6935 liras)
LUSAKA, May 10 Zambia's Energy Regulation Board has approved of a 75 percent increase in the price of electricity for retail customers in 2017, its acting chairman said on Wednesday.