April 27 Reysas REIT :

* Proposes share buyback program up to 10 percent of company's shares

* Price for share buyback to be minimum 0.20 lira per share, maximum 1.5 lira per share

* To use maximum 33.8 million lira ($12.55 million) fund from current reserves and income from continued activities for share buyback program

($1 = 2.6935 liras)