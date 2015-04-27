BRIEF-AXIS Capital says Peter Vogt to be CFO
* Axis capital announces chief financial officer joseph henry to retire at year end; peter vogt will become cfo
April 27 Gazkon OJSC :
* FY 2014 net profit after tax of 952.9 million roubles ($18.6 million) versus 1.09 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 total comprehensive loss 5.6 billion roubles versus loss 3.94 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1DtexnZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.3400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LUSAKA, May 10 Zambia's Energy Regulation Board has approved of a 75 percent increase in the price of electricity for retail customers in 2017, its acting chairman said on Wednesday.