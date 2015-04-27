BRIEF-AXIS Capital says Peter Vogt to be CFO
* Axis capital announces chief financial officer joseph henry to retire at year end; peter vogt will become cfo
April 27 TSKB REIT :
* Q1 net loss of 5.1 million lira ($1.90 million) versus loss of 1.8 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 4.5 million lira versus 4.7 million lira year ago
LUSAKA, May 10 Zambia's Energy Regulation Board has approved of a 75 percent increase in the price of electricity for retail customers in 2017, its acting chairman said on Wednesday.