BRIEF-AXIS Capital says Peter Vogt to be CFO
* Axis capital announces chief financial officer joseph henry to retire at year end; peter vogt will become cfo
April 27 Garanti Faktoring :
* Q1 net profit of 6 million lira ($2.23 million) versus 3.6 million lira year ago
* Q1 operating income of 52.2 million lira versus 45.8 million lira year ago
Source text - bit.ly/1b6KkV0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6883 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LUSAKA, May 10 Zambia's Energy Regulation Board has approved of a 75 percent increase in the price of electricity for retail customers in 2017, its acting chairman said on Wednesday.