BRIEF-K2 Internet Q1 prelim. net loss of 0.1 mln zlotys
Q1 RESULTS EXCEED PREVIOUS MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS AND ARE "SIGNIFICANTLY" HIGHER YOY
April 27 Levenguk OJSC :
* Reports FY 2014 sales revenue of 422.1 million roubles ($8.16 million) versus 365.1 million roubles a year ago
* FY 2014 profit for period of 31.3 million roubles versus 65.99 million roubles a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1bwbXqV
($1 = 51.7150 roubles)
* Network-1 Technologies Inc - unit Mirror Worlds Technologies LLC has initiated patent litigation against Facebook Inc