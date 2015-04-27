BRIEF-Cytrx reports Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Cytrx corp - goal is to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for aldoxorubicin
April 27 Zeltia SA :
* Q1 net sales 34.96 million euros ($38.10 million), up 2.2 percent year on year
* Q1 EBITDA 9.5 million euros versus 19.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 6.5 million euros versus 16.9 million euros year ago
* Net debt at end of Q1 57.6 million euros versus 54.9 million euros at end of Dec. 2014
* Sees possible recovery in sales and results in FY 2015
May 10 Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit that edged past expectations, helped by demand for products it gained through the acquisition of Swedish drugmaker Meda.