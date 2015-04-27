BRIEF-Aurum Pacific (China) posts quarterly loss of HK$11.8 million
* Board does not recommend payment of any interim dividend for three months ended 31 March 2017
April 27 Rostelecom :
* Says board approves transfer of the treasury package of around 2.6 pct common shares to subsidiary LLC Mobitel
* Says will propose to annual general shareholder meeting on June 15 to cancel stock of about 3.5 pct common shares and 13.7 pct of preferred shares
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net revenue $ 2.9 million versus. $ 2.8 million