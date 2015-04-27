BRIEF-Stratus Properties Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.33
* Increased qtrly revenue per available room (revpar) from hotel segment operations by 6 percent versus. First-Quarter 2016
April 27 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
* Successfully places U.S. dollar denominated bonds with overall volume of $3.5 billion as well euro-denominated bonds worth 2.25 billion eur
* To use proceeds of bond issuances for TRW takeover Further company coverage:
* Increased qtrly revenue per available room (revpar) from hotel segment operations by 6 percent versus. First-Quarter 2016
* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the first quarter of 2017