April 27 Novartis AG

* Novartis said Phase III study of Arzerra met the primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival in patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL).

* CLL is the most commonly diagnosed adult leukaemia in Western countries, the company said.

* The Swiss drugmaker said the safety profile observed in the trial was consistent with other trials of Arzerra and no new safety signals were observed.