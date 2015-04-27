BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics announces follow up data of ADRCs treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - one year follow up data of adrcs (cytori cell therapy) treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
April 27 Novartis AG
* Novartis said Phase III study of Arzerra met the primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival in patients with relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL).
* CLL is the most commonly diagnosed adult leukaemia in Western countries, the company said.
* The Swiss drugmaker said the safety profile observed in the trial was consistent with other trials of Arzerra and no new safety signals were observed. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Cytrx corp - goal is to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for aldoxorubicin