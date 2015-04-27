BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics announces follow up data of ADRCs treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - one year follow up data of adrcs (cytori cell therapy) treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
April 27 Faurecia :
* Faurecia equips Geely GC9
* Says will supply a range of products and solutions for GC9: instrument panel, center console and door panels, hot and cold end emissions control systems for all engine variants
Source text: bit.ly/1EJrWiN
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - one year follow up data of adrcs (cytori cell therapy) treatment in post prostatectomy erectile dysfunction
* Cytrx corp - goal is to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for aldoxorubicin