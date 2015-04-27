April 27 Vilmorin & Cie SA :
* Reports sales for third quarter on March 31 down 1 percent
on a like-for-like basis
* Says sales at end of Q3 of fiscal year 2014-2015,
corresponding to revenue from ordinary activities, came to 955
million euros ($1.04 billion), down by 1.2 percent
* Announces revision of objectives for 2014-2015: slight
increase in sales and current operating margin readjusted to 9
percent
* Announces outlook for 2014-2015: downward revision of
objectives for fiscal year
* Says is now aiming for a slight increase in its global
sales for fiscal year 2014-2015
* Says should therefore record a contraction of its current
operating margin, readjusting it to level of 9 percent for
2014-2015
($1 = 0.9181 euros)
