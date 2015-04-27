April 27 Vilmorin & Cie SA :

* Reports sales for third quarter on March 31 down 1 percent on a like-for-like basis

* Says sales at end of Q3 of fiscal year 2014-2015, corresponding to revenue from ordinary activities, came to 955 million euros ($1.04 billion), down by 1.2 percent

* Announces revision of objectives for 2014-2015: slight increase in sales and current operating margin readjusted to 9 percent

* Announces outlook for 2014-2015: downward revision of objectives for fiscal year

* Says is now aiming for a slight increase in its global sales for fiscal year 2014-2015

* Says should therefore record a contraction of its current operating margin, readjusting it to level of 9 percent for 2014-2015

