BRIEF-K2 Internet Q1 prelim. net loss of 0.1 mln zlotys
* Q1 RESULTS EXCEED PREVIOUS MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS AND ARE "SIGNIFICANTLY" HIGHER YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 27 Axway Software SA :
* Revenue for first quarter 2015 in line with group expectations
* Revenue of 62.6 million euros ($68.18 million) for Q1 of 2015, which equates to 2.5 pct organic growth
* Quarter is very encouraging and confirms short-term outlook company announced at start of year
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Q1 RESULTS EXCEED PREVIOUS MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS AND ARE "SIGNIFICANTLY" HIGHER YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Network-1 Technologies Inc - unit Mirror Worlds Technologies LLC has initiated patent litigation against Facebook Inc