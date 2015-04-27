BRIEF-China Healthwise enters into LOI with unit of Eternity Investment
* China healthwise - entered into a non-binding loi with potential vendor, where co is granted exclusive negotiation right for period of three months
April 27 Kering SA :
* Pierre Bouissou will be leaving his position as Boucheron president and CEO, effective April 27 to follow new professional challenges outside Kering group
* Name of Pierre Bouissou successor to be announced in due course
MILAN, May 10 Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli appointed on Wednesday British designer Paul Surridge as its new creative director, filling a spot that was left vacant for almost seven months.