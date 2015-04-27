BRIEF-China Healthwise enters into LOI with unit of Eternity Investment
* China healthwise - entered into a non-binding loi with potential vendor, where co is granted exclusive negotiation right for period of three months
April 27 Trigano SA :
* Reports H1 net income 10.7 million euros ($11.65 million) versus 1.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 sales 479.0 million euros versus 425.4 million euros previous year
Source text: bit.ly/1EJx32z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 10 Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli appointed on Wednesday British designer Paul Surridge as its new creative director, filling a spot that was left vacant for almost seven months.