BRIEF-AXIS Capital says Peter Vogt to be CFO
* Axis capital announces chief financial officer joseph henry to retire at year end; peter vogt will become cfo
April 27 Hispania SA :
* Q1 revenue 5.8 million euros ($6.3 million) versus 0.0 euro year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 1.5 million euros versus negative 165,233 euros year ago
($1 = 0.9183 euros)
LUSAKA, May 10 Zambia's Energy Regulation Board has approved of a 75 percent increase in the price of electricity for retail customers in 2017, its acting chairman said on Wednesday.