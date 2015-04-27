BRIEF-Cytrx reports Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Cytrx corp - goal is to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for aldoxorubicin
April 27 Pixium Vision SA :
* Pixium Vision announces the publication of Prima results, a wireless subretinal implant, in Nature Medicine
* Study demonstrated Prima`s ability to restore visual acuity to half of normal level in rats with retinal degeneration at stimulation thresholds far below ocular safety limits
* Optical coherence tomography (OCT) demonstrated good preservation of inner retina one year after implantation
* Plans to begin clinical trials of Prima in Europe in 2016
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Cytrx corp - goal is to submit a rolling nda under section 505(b)(2) to FDA in Q4 of 2017 for aldoxorubicin
May 10 Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit that edged past expectations, helped by demand for products it gained through the acquisition of Swedish drugmaker Meda.