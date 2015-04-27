UPDATE 1-Hannover Re says on track for FY target after Q1 results
* Hannover Re expects profit to exceed 1 bln euros this year (Adds details from earnings statement)
April 27 Alliance Developpement Capital SIIC SE :
* Reports FY 2014 revenue 1.3 million euros ($1.42 million) versus 1.2 million euros a year ago
* FY net income group share is 0.6 million euros versus loss of 1.4 million euros a year ago
* NAV per share is 0.326 euro at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Hannover Re expects profit to exceed 1 bln euros this year (Adds details from earnings statement)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 10 (Fitch) Australia's 2017-2018 budget contains measures that may negatively affect bank credit profiles, but not significantly enough to have an immediate ratings impact, says Fitch Ratings. The measures include a proposed levy on large banks and rules designed to increase competition that might erode banks' franchise strength and pricing power over the longer-term. However, proposals to allow regulators to bette