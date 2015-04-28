April 28 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Reports full year 2014 operating income, mainly resulting
from recognition of grant income, of 3.7 million euros ($4.0
million), representing an increase of 8 percent compared with
full year 2013
* Operating loss for year is 5.6 million euros, compared
with 4.0 million euros in 2013
* Says cash and cash equivalents at end of 2014 amounted to
11.6 million euros
* Looks forward to next steps in bringing innovative cell
therapies closer to commercialization
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)