April 28 Navamedic ASA :

* Says Navamedic had sales of 61.8 million Norwegian crowns ($8.00 million) in Q1, compared to 42.9 million crowns last year

* Q1 EBITDA 4.2 million crowns versus 2.0 million crowns year ago

($1 = 7.7306 Norwegian crowns)