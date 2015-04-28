April 28 Koninklijke Philips Nv

* Q1 comparable sales growth of 2 pct to 5.3 billion euro

* Q1 net income amounted to 100 million euro, compared to 137 million euro in Q1 2014

* Q1 group sales of 5.33 billion euro, up 2 percent on comparable basis

* Sees Q2 restructuring, separation charges of about 65 million euro Further company coverage: