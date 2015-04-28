April 28 Segro Plc
* Have made a good start to 2015-CEO
* Vacancy rate remains low at 6.7 percent (6.3 per cent at
31 December 2014)
* Small rise was mainly due to speculative development
completions in period and take-backs following expiration of
some seasonal short term leases
* Operational performance has been in line with our
expectations at time of our full year results announcement
* Expect to add further projects to active pipeline during
remainder of year
* Occupational market conditions continue to improve in UK
and are also better in continental Europe than they were this
time last year
* Rents are improving in UK, especially in London and South
East England
