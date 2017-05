April 28 Weifa ASA :

* Says depreciation, amortization and impairment has been reduced from 12.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1.62 million) to 5.7 million crowns

* Says income tax expense has changed from negative 240.8 million crowns to negative 239.0 million crowns

* Says profit for year has increased from 184.4 million crowns to 189.3 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7306 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)