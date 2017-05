April 28 Financial services compensation scheme (fscs) announces its levy for 2015/16. Figure stands at £319m.

* An increase of £32m from amount forecast in fscs's plan and budget in january

* Increase is primarily because of a rise in claims relating to self-invested personal pensions (sipps)

* Fscs will levy firms in life and pensions intermediation sector £100m in 2015/16 to fund compensation costs for these claims.